Fife man admitted making offensive phone call and and threatening violence

Liam Seath, of Dunbeath Drive, Glenrothes had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Seath, 26 admitted on September 30, 2021 at an address in Parliament Place, Kinglassie he sent a text message and mobile phone call to a woman that was of an obscene nature in that he made offensive remarks and threatened violence towards her mother.

