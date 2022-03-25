Fife man admitted making offensive phone call and and threatening violence

A Fife man who admitted making an offensive phone call to a woman and making threats of violence towards her mother has had his sentence deferred until April 7.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:14 pm

Liam Seath, of Dunbeath Drive, Glenrothes had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Seath, 26 admitted on September 30, 2021 at an address in Parliament Place, Kinglassie he sent a text message and mobile phone call to a woman that was of an obscene nature in that he made offensive remarks and threatened violence towards her mother.

