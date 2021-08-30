Craig Paterson, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson, 36, previously admitted on March 18, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole cleaning products. On May 18 and 19, 2021 at Sainsbury’s in Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol.

He also admitted on January 2, 2021 at Sainsbury’s he stole electrical items and kitchen utensils.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

