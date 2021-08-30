Fife man admitted stealing cleaning products and alcohol from Kirkcaldy stores
A Fife man who admitted stealing cleaning products, alcohol and kitchen items from Kirkcaldy stores has had his sentence deferred until September 21.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 10:59 am
Craig Paterson, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Paterson, 36, previously admitted on March 18, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole cleaning products. On May 18 and 19, 2021 at Sainsbury’s in Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol.
He also admitted on January 2, 2021 at Sainsbury’s he stole electrical items and kitchen utensils.
