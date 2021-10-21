Fife man assaulted an employee at Boots in Glenrothes and stole a gift set
A Fife man who assaulted an employee at the Boots store in Glenrothes and stole a gift set has had his sentence deferred until next month.
William Dick, of Canmore Road, had his case call before Sheriff Maryam Labaki at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dick, 35 previously admitted on October 24, 2020 at Homebase, Pentland Park, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of air fresheners.
He admitted on the same date at Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes he assaulted a woman in the course of her employment and seized her by the body. Dick further admitted on the same date and in the same place he stole a gift set.
He admitted on October 29, 2020 at Game, Lyon Way, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of lego and that on November 9, 2020 at Spar in Bighty Avenue, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of baby milk.
Sheriff Labaki opted to defer sentence until November 17.