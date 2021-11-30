Fife man assaulted police officer and threatened staff at Leven store
A Fife man who assaulted a police officer and threatened staff at a Leven store has been placed on a Community Payback Order with supervision for a year.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:32 pm
Sheridon Black, of Halfields Court, Kennoway, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Black, 43, admitted on July 9, 2021 at High Street, Leven he kicked a police constable.
Black further admitted on October 28, 2021 at Iceland Frozen Foods, High Street, Leven, he stole coffee. He further admitted on the same date, same place he swore and threatened retail workers.