Fife man attacked neighbour with garden shears

A Methil man punched his neighbour and attacked him with a pair of garden shears.

Jamie Mathewson used the shears to cut the cable of the neighbour’s CCTV camera before a fight broke out.

Serial offender Mathewson, 35, prisoner at Perth, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link for sentencing. He admitted that on February 18 at Glenfield Court, Methil, he assaulted a man by punching him on the head, attempted to strike him with garden shears, struggled with him and attempted to close the blades when he was holding them, all to his injury.

He also damaged property by cutting a CCTV cable.

Jamie Mathewson was sentenced via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said at 8.20am the man was looking out of his kitchen window when he saw Mathewson approaching with a pair of garden shears. The neighbour said he would not be going out as he had better things to do.

Mathewson walked over to the man’s CCTV camera, turned it around and threatened to cut the cable. The man warned him that if he did, he would “jump on his head”, added the depute.

Mathewson proceeded to cut it, punched the neighbour and tried to strike the man with the shears. The neighbour grabbed the blades which Mathewson tried to close, causing a hand injury.

There was then a scuffle with the neighbour throwing the shears into the street.

Mathewson later told the police, “Not much to say about vandalism but I don’t appreciate people selling drugs and cameras pointing at my door and this individual gave some people tools to break into my property and steal my TV, my kettle and clothing.”

Defence solicitor David Bell said the incident took place after his client’s house had been broken into and he was upset.

“He goes to his new neighbour with a set of shears. It boils up. There was a physical confrontation and some injury caused. “It’s poor decision-making again on his part,” he added

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Mathewson, “You’re old enough to know better and you’ve a very long record.”

The court heard Mathewson is already serving a 16-month term for another matter and he was given more jail time.