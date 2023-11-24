Fife man branded ‘dangerous individual’ jailed for sexual and violent attacks on women and children

A Fife man branded a “dangerous individual” by police has been jailed for 15 years for sexual offences and violence against women and children.

George Blackwood was found guilty of sexually abusing and assaulting women and children between 2001 and 2022. He 40-year old was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh this week. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Detective Constable David Adamson, from Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said “George Blackwood is a dangerous individual who will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I commend the strength of the victims for coming forward and hope the sentence will bring some comfort as they try to move forward.

Police have welcomed the sentence on George Blackwood (Pic: TSPL)