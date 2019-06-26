Fife man caught with child abuse images

A Fife man has been caught with indecent images of children for a second time.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home of Andrew Leitch (53) of Montrose Green, Glenrothes.

Electronic devices were seized and the child porn images found, one involving an infant.

After initially denying the offences, Leitch later admitted to police he had a sexual interest in children.

Leitch, who is unemployed, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between August 29, and October 25 last year at his home he was in possession of indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted that between the same dates he downloaded indecent photographs of children.

Leitch initially claimed he had may have accidentally downloaded indecent images but later “said he had a sexual interest in children” added the depute.

Sheriff Charles MacNair commented: “It’s quite unusual to find a second offence of this nature which makes it very serious.”

He called for reports and Leitch will be sentenced on July 25. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register with immediate effect.

Bail was continued but the sheriff warned Leitch: “That is no indication of what will happen at the end of the day.”