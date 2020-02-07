Fife man caught with child porn in police raid

A 46-year-old man downloaded child porn at his home in Fife.

The offences took place over a four-month period in Glenrothes and involved over 100 images and videos.

Stuart Melville (46) now of Durward Street, Leven, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously admitted that between July 1, and October 31, 2018, at Aitken Road, Glenrothes, he downloaded indecent photographs of children.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner told the court that acting on intelligence received, police sought and were granted a search warrant.

It was executed on February 13 indecent images and 27 illegal videos.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Melville: “Every one of these images represents the actual abuse of a child.”

He imposed a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work and two years of supervision.

Melville was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

