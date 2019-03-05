Fife man charged with attempted murder of a child

A Fife man has been charged after the attempted murder of a child.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed: “On Friday, February 22 a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a child at an address in Glenrothes.

“He made a first appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday February 25.”