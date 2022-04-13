Fife man drove in Glenrothes while disqualified and without insurance
A Fife man who admitted driving a motor vehicle in Glenrothes while disqualified and without insurance has had his sentence deferred.
By A Court Reporter
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:32 pm
Jordan Rattray, of Hilton View, Lumphinnans, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.
Rattray, 29, previously admitted on January 4, 2022 on Cluny Place, Glenrothes he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified and without insurance.
The court heard Rattray, who is serving a custodial sentence, was isolating due to Covid.
The case was continued until April 21 for his personal appearance by video link.