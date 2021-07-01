Fife man drowned Golden Retriever pet dog in bath and sent photo of its body to ex-partner
A Fife man who admitted drowning his Golden Retriever dog in the bath and sent a photo of its body to his ex-partner has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Allan Petrie, of White Avenue, Leven, appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Petrie, 47, previously admitted between November 8, 2020 and November 17, 2020 at his home address he caused his Golden Retriever dog Jack unnecessary suffering by submerging the dog’s head in water, causing it to drown.
He further admitted on November 9, 2020 at his home address he sent a text message to his ex-partner informing her he had killed the dog, and sent her an image of the animal drowned in the bath.
Read more:
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court that in messages to his former partner, Petrie admitted killing the dog and said that he liked it.
But Petrie’s defence lawyer said his client had the dog from an early age and that the animal, aged 11-12 years old, was in really poor health:
“He strongly believes he was doing something he believed was beneficial for the dog in the circumstances,” he said.
Sheriff Williamson described it as ‘a grotesque thing to have done’: “I am going to continue the case until August 9 because I would like information about the dog’s health prior to its demise and I want to know the last time it was seen by a vet.
"I also want to know the full context of the messages between the accused and Karen Howarth.”
He told Petrie he intended to disqualify him from owning or taking charge of animals for a period of time.