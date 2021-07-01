Allan Petrie, of White Avenue, Leven, appeared before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Petrie, 47, previously admitted between November 8, 2020 and November 17, 2020 at his home address he caused his Golden Retriever dog Jack unnecessary suffering by submerging the dog’s head in water, causing it to drown.

He further admitted on November 9, 2020 at his home address he sent a text message to his ex-partner informing her he had killed the dog, and sent her an image of the animal drowned in the bath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Read more:

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court that in messages to his former partner, Petrie admitted killing the dog and said that he liked it.

But Petrie’s defence lawyer said his client had the dog from an early age and that the animal, aged 11-12 years old, was in really poor health:

“He strongly believes he was doing something he believed was beneficial for the dog in the circumstances,” he said.

Sheriff Williamson described it as ‘a grotesque thing to have done’: “I am going to continue the case until August 9 because I would like information about the dog’s health prior to its demise and I want to know the last time it was seen by a vet.

"I also want to know the full context of the messages between the accused and Karen Howarth.”

He told Petrie he intended to disqualify him from owning or taking charge of animals for a period of time.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.