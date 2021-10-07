Andrew Kwiatkowski, of Cairns Street East, appeared before Sheriff Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kwiatkowski, 44, admitted on October 22, 2020 at Lady Nairn Avenue, Kirkcaldy he entered an insecure motor vehicle and stole Solpado painkillers and loose change.

Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence for six months until April 7, 2022 for him to be of good behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.