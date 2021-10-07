Fife man entered insecure vehicle and stole painkillers
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted entering an insecure vehicle and stealing painkillers and loose change has had his sentence deferred for six months.
Andrew Kwiatkowski, of Cairns Street East, appeared before Sheriff Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kwiatkowski, 44, admitted on October 22, 2020 at Lady Nairn Avenue, Kirkcaldy he entered an insecure motor vehicle and stole Solpado painkillers and loose change.
Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence for six months until April 7, 2022 for him to be of good behaviour.