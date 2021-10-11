John McCoo, of Tarves Place, Glenrothes was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called before Sheriff Di Emidio.

McCoo, 44, admitted on March 11, 2021 at two address in Beechwood Drive, Glenrothes he conducted himself in a disorderly manner by entering uninvited, engaging door handles of motor vehicles, seizing hold of a ceramic plant pot before releasing the plant pot and smashing it.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court one witness contacted the police after she discovered the accused inside her home.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said: “Police were called to Rimbleton Park on the day in question following a concern for a person call.

"The accused was there intoxicated but as he was able to go about on his own, officers left him to go home.

"Later that same day the witness saw the accused standing on the road and that he appeared to be under the influence.

"Another witness was at her kitchen window when she became aware of the accused entering her house and trying to go upstairs.

"She shouted to her mum that a man was in the house – the accused appeared to be confused and disorientated. She was able to usher him out of the house and locked the door before contacting the police.”

Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence until November 4 for a criminal justice social work report.

