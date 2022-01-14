Ian Wilson, of Taylor Street, Methil, appeared before Sheriff Alison Michie at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Wilson, 57, admitted that on July 24, 2021 he committed an offence of public indecency by exposing and touching his genitals.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At around 3.00pm, the witness was at home when she observed the accused’s vehicle parked on the main road outside her house.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"He was in the vehicle by himself. She did not think anything of it initially but a while later she noticed he was still there, still inside the vehicle.

"At 3.45pm he was still inside acting shifty, according to the witness.”

The Fiscal Depute added: "He had his trousers down and his hand inside h touching his genitals. During the course of his actions he was constantly looking around at members of the public in the surrounding area.

"But, when people walked by the vehicle he stopped and put his hands on the steering wheel and when they had passed by, he went back to touching himself. This continued until nearly 5.00pm and then he left.”

The depute continued: “At around 8.45pm police attended at the accused’s home address and he was arrested at 8.50pm that evening.”

The depute added that the witness who had observed the accused was 40 years of age and that there were no other witnesses.

Wilson’s defence lawyer told the court his client was unable to do unpaid work but that he would comply with a restriction of liberty order.

He told the court: “Very few people passed the vehicle and nothing went on while people were there.”

Sheriff Michie told the accused: “I am satisfied that this offence is serious enough to merit a community-based disposal.” She placed him under supervision on a community payback order for 18 months and also placed Wilson on a restriction of liberty order for a period of 80 days, requiring him to be at his home address between the hours of 7.00pm and 7.00a.m.

