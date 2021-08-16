Peter Brown, of Skeddoway Farm near Strathore, is accused of interfering with a badger sett at Ingrie Farm in Leslie on April 4 this year.

It is alleged that Brown, 31, scraped and levelled a spoil entrance to the sett with an excavator and damaged it with a boulder, without permission.

He is also accused of obstructing access to the sett by placing a boulder at the entrance.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Brown made no plea and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on September 2.

