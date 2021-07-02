Robert Morrison, of Church Street, West Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Morrison, 58, admitted on June 7, 2021 at his home address he shouted, swore and uttered abusive remarks at a man and that the offence was racially aggravated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called before Sheriff Williamson.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The accused was in his back garden where the accused was helping to cut the grass.

"The witness asked him to keep his dog out of his garden. The accused then became aggressive.”

He said he swore at the man.

Morrison’s defence lawyer said the complainer was one of his client’s neighbours: “There are four flats in the block and the complainer lives in one of them.

"Mr Morrison has tried to stay out of disputes with the neighbours. He has tried to distance himself.

“The witness had been staring at him for some time, which Mr Morrison found to be intimidating.

"Mr Morrison tried to keep the dog out of his neighbour’s garden which is separated by a small fence.

“He accepts that on this occasion he lost his temper. He said something in the heat of the moment which he regrets.

“He doesn’t regard himself as someone who is derogatory towards English people.

"He feels the language he used was due to him losing his temper.”

Sheriff Williamson fined Morrison £400.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.