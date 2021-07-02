Fife man fined for swearing and making anti-English remarks at neighbour
A Fife man who made anti-English remarks at his neighbour in a row over his dog has been fined £400.
Robert Morrison, of Church Street, West Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Morrison, 58, admitted on June 7, 2021 at his home address he shouted, swore and uttered abusive remarks at a man and that the offence was racially aggravated.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The accused was in his back garden where the accused was helping to cut the grass.
"The witness asked him to keep his dog out of his garden. The accused then became aggressive.”
He said he swore at the man.
Morrison’s defence lawyer said the complainer was one of his client’s neighbours: “There are four flats in the block and the complainer lives in one of them.
"Mr Morrison has tried to stay out of disputes with the neighbours. He has tried to distance himself.
“The witness had been staring at him for some time, which Mr Morrison found to be intimidating.
"Mr Morrison tried to keep the dog out of his neighbour’s garden which is separated by a small fence.
“He accepts that on this occasion he lost his temper. He said something in the heat of the moment which he regrets.
“He doesn’t regard himself as someone who is derogatory towards English people.
"He feels the language he used was due to him losing his temper.”
Sheriff Williamson fined Morrison £400.