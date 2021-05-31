Fife man fined £135 for assaulting victim by repeatedly punching him on the head

A Fife man who admitted assaulting his victim by repeatedly punching him on the head has been fined £135.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:31 am

William Sweeney, of Valleyfield Place, Cowdenbeath was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.

Sweeney, 59, admitted on July 7, 2019 at an address in Main Street, Thornton, he assaulted a man by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

Sheriff Thornton opted to impose a financial penalty on Sweeney and fined him £135.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

