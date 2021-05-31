Fife man fined £135 for assaulting victim by repeatedly punching him on the head

William Sweeney, of Valleyfield Place, Cowdenbeath was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.

Sweeney, 59, admitted on July 7, 2019 at an address in Main Street, Thornton, he assaulted a man by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

Sheriff Thornton opted to impose a financial penalty on Sweeney and fined him £135.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

