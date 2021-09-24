Lee McManus, of Bank Place, Leslie, was not in court when his case called before Sheriff Eric Brown.

McManus, 26, admitted on November 7, 2019 at Boots Plc, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole two fragrance sets, while on bail.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the total value of the sets is £112 and that both were recovered by police.

Sheriff Brown fined him £270.

