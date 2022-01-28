Hugh Kelly, of Denvale Gardens, Kennoway, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kelly, 40, admitted breaching a non-harassment order on December 24, 2021, while on bail and he further admitted breaching a bail order on the same date.

Sheriff Niven-Smith placed Kelly on a restriction of liberty order for two months requiring him to be in his home address seven days a week from 7.00pm to 7.00am.

