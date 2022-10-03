Fife man jailed for five years for rape and placed on sex offenders register

Lee Rigby (53) offered to ease his victim's aches and pains before subjecting her to a painful attack in her home.

A judge told Rigby at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You were found guilty of a serious crime. The court will always take a finding of rape seriously."

Judge Norman McFadyen said Rigby, ,formerly of Castle Wynd, Kinghorn, had not previously been convicted of a sexual offence but because of the gravity of the sex attack only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

High Court, Edinburgh

He told Rigby that he would be placed on the sex offenders' register for an indeterminate period.

Rigby had earlier denied raping the woman on October 28 or 29 at a house in Glenrothes, but was found guilty after a trial.

Defence counsel Rosalyn McTaggart said that Rigby continued to maintain his innocence but was aware he would be jailed.

She said he had been assessed in a background report as posing a moderate risk and he continued to have the support of family and friends.

The victim told jurors at Rigby's trial that during the sex assault she was telling him: "No, no, please stop. It's sore."

She said that she had lain down on her stomach for Rigby to give her a deep massage after he volunteered to help her with her aches in her shoulders and back.