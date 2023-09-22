Fife man jailed for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children
Grant McAuley was jailed for two years at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. In August, he admitted to offences relating to the possession and distribution of indecent images. The 24-year old was sentenced this week.
Officers searched McAuley’s home address in the city in July 2022 and found several hundred stills and videos on devices belonging to him.
Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Grant McAuley’s offending and behaviour was appalling. He showed utter contempt for the child victims and the horrific sexual abuse they suffered, in the images and videos he was viewing and sharing.
“In committing these crimes, McAuley believed that his online offending would go undetected. However, there is no hiding place, and as a result of our investigation he will now rightly face a custodial sentence and the consequences of his actions.”
"Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and is a priority for Police Scotland. We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.”