Fife man jailed for rape of children and women over two decades

Joseph Lowther, from Burntisland, was found guilty of a campaign of sexual offending, including the rape of two schoolgirls and two adults.

Lowther - who changed his name by deed poll to Lord Lowther - also subjected a woman he knew through mutual friends to a serious sex assault while she was asleep and incapable of consent.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh last month heard how his crimes dated back to late 2000 when he dragged a 12-year-old girl into a van and raped her at knifepoint.

High Court, Edinburgh

Some 18 years after this attack, the father-of-three repeatedly raped and assaulted a 10-year-old girl after luring her to his van and to secluded woodland areas.

The court was told that Lowther, now 42, attacked his five victims at various locations in Fife.

They also learned that one rape occurred at a caravan site in Moray.

Returning to court for sentence, he was jailed for 12 years.

National prosecutor for High Court Sexual Offences, Fraser Gibson, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) described Lowther as “a danger to women and girls for many years.”

He added: “His victims were often too scared of him to report their horrifying experiences and felt they had to keep it secret.

“But justice has caught up with this man. The women he brutalised deserve our thanks and commendation for their courage in speaking out.

“They allowed the expert prosecutors at COPFS to ensure Lowther faced the consequences of his heinous behaviour.