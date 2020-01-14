Fife man jailed for sending photos of genitals to ‘12-year-old girl’

A 50-year-old Fife man has been jailed for a year for sending sex messages to someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Andrew Robertson, previously convicted for possessing indecent images of children, sent photos of his genitals to schoolgirl ‘Holly’, who was in fact a fake online profile set up by the police.

Robertson claimed he was 22 and said they could get married when she was 16.

Robertson, currently a prisoner in Perth, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on various occasions between August 5 and September 9 at his home in Eagle Road, Buckhaven, he repeatedly sent sexual messages to ‘Holly’, someone he believed to be a girl under the age of 13, sent her sexually explicit photographs and attempted to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Robertson for 12 months and put him the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner told the court that on August 5 police officers set up a fake profile on a mobile messaging application, which was apparently for a 12-year-old girl ‘Holly’.

At 3pm that day ‘Holly’ received a first message from Robertson who asked about what she did.

‘Holly’ said she was 12 and still at school with Robertson then claiming he was 22. He told her: “Be careful people don’t ask for naughty stuff”.

Robertson later said he wanted to go for a drive with the girl and said she could touch him.

The next day he was back in touch with ‘Holly’ and was telling her about learning to kiss.

He also said she had “a cute little bum in her leggings” before giving her a description of oral sex.

He acknowledged she had only just turned 12 but said they could be married when she was 16.

On August 21 Robertson asked if she wanted to see his genitals. When ‘Holly’ said she had never seen one, Robertson sent a photo of his.

On September 9, he again sent a photo of his genitals.

Robertson was arrested after a police raid on his home. Underwear was found matching what he was wearing in the photos.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said: “He entirely accepts what he did was wrong and that he has a problem he will have to deal with. He accepts he will be given a custodial sentence.”

