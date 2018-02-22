Fife man jailed for “shocking series of violent and sexual crimes”

A child rapist who made victims of his abuse carry out sex acts on each during a catalogue of offending was jailed for nine years today (Thursday).

A judge told David Morrison that he had been convicted of “a shocking series of violent and sexual crimes”.

Lord Ericht pointed out that Morrison had been assessed as posing a high risk of re-offending and ordered he be kept under supervision for a further three years.

Morrison (50) began abusing one girl from the age of four and his offending later escalated into repeatedly raping her.

He also raped her in a separate crime by compelling a younger boy to have sex with the schoolgirl.

During the continuing abuse he made the boy watch as he had intercourse with the girl and got him to carry out a sex act on her.

The rape victim was also made to perform sex acts on the boy and another girl by the predator.

Morrison also compelled the boy to touch the other girl’s breasts while he molested her as she suffered an epileptic fit.

Builder’s labourer Morrison, formerly of Harriet Street, Kirkcaldy, had denied a string of charges during an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

But a jury found him guilty of ten offences of assault, indecency and rape committed between 1989 and 2016 at addresses, a disused building and woods in his home town.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court that Morrison was well aware he faced “a significant custodial sentence” if convicted.

The judge earlier told jurors that it had been “a very serious and unpleasant case”.

Morrison subjected the rape victim to kicks, punches and slaps and began molesting her as a youngster.

She was told to carry out sex acts on him and he would abuse her along with the other girl.

She was taken to the woods either alone or with the other children to be further abused.

Morrison went on to rape the girl and the victim, now aged 28, told the court that she was left crying and self-harming in the wake of the ordeal.

The boy witnessed Morrison have sex with the girl victim on occasions and was also instructed by him to have sex with her.

He was also subjected to violence by the sex predator and had hot spoons placed against his skin and was punched and kicked.

He was also subjected to sex acts by Morrison and said he had no choice as he would battered if he did not take part.

The second female victim, now aged 31, said that her first memory of being subjected to sexual abuse by Morrison was when she was eight or nine years old.

Morrison had carried out a sex act on himself in front of her and got her to perform sex acts on him. She and the rape victim were also made to touch each other.

Morrison claimed that none of the sexual abuse had taken place and maintained he had “no idea” why his accusers’ gave such evidence.

He had previously been on bail ahead of the trial with a special condition that he did not have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

But he was arrested in October last year after breaching the bail order by taking a 10-year-old boy to soft play and a fast food restaurant.

Morrison was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.