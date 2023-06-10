Fife man jailed for ten years for serious sexual offences against children
Rhoderick McGregor was sentenced to 10 years at the High Court in Edinburgh. The offences took place in the region between 2006 and 2014.
Detective Sergeant Mark Brown said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for McGregor’s victims. Their commitment and engagement during our investigation helped ensure his conviction. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope that his sentencing gives them some comfort and assists them in moving forward.”He added: “Investigating the abuse of children and young people is a top priority for Police Scotland. I hope this outcome will give confidence to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will carry out a robust investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
“No matter how much time has passed, please report it. “