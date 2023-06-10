News you can trust since 1871
Fife man jailed for ten years for serious sexual offences against children

Police have welcomed the jailing of a Fife man for serious sexual offences against children.
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Jun 2023
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

Rhoderick McGregor was sentenced to 10 years at the High Court in Edinburgh. The offences took place in the region between 2006 and 2014.

Detective Sergeant Mark Brown said: “We acknowledge how difficult this has been for McGregor’s victims. Their commitment and engagement during our investigation helped ensure his conviction. Our thoughts remain with them and I hope that his sentencing gives them some comfort and assists them in moving forward.”He added: “Investigating the abuse of children and young people is a top priority for Police Scotland. I hope this outcome will give confidence to anyone who is experiencing or has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will carry out a robust investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“No matter how much time has passed, please report it. “

