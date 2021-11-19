Aarron Hunter, of Simon Crescent, Methilhill had his case call before Sheriff Alistair Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hunter, 31, admitted on June 8, 2021 at an address in Simon Crescent, Methilhill, he acted in an aggressive manner by shouting, made homophobic remarks and made threats of violence towards two men. He committed the offence on bail.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until November 23.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

