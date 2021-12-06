Fife man ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after breaching bail conditions

David Easton, of Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Easton, 38, admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman and entering Dallas Drive in Kirkcaldy on November 4, 2021 when he was prohibited from doing so.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed in 12 months.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

