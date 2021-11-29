Thomas Jackson, of Main Street, Kinglassie, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Jackson, 56, admitted on April 25, 2021 at an address in Main Street, Kinglassie he maliciously smashed the windscreen of one car and scored the paintwork of two cars.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the owners of the two vehicles had been out for the day and had returned home after 5.00pm to park their cars at the village primary school.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He told the court: “One of the vehicles was a yellow Ford Mustang. The other’s make and model is unidentified.

"During the early hours of the morning at about 1.20am the incident was captured on dash cam footage in one of the vehicles.”"A man, later identified as the accused, was seen approaching the vehicles and a bang was heard on the recording.

"Later that morning the witnesses returned to the vehicles and they reported the incident to the police and provided officers with the dash cam footage. The footage identified the accused and he was spoken to by police.”

The depute told the court the damage was fairly extensive.

Jackson’s defence lawyer said the owner of the Ford Mustang had been in a relationship with the accused’s daughter a number of years previously and there had been an unprosecuted incident in 2009.

He said on the night of the offence, his client had seen ‘red’ and vandalised the two cars in question: “He is appalled by his behaviour and accepts responsibility for his actions.”

The court heard that Jackson had previously been given time to save money for a compensation order but that he had not managed to do so as a result of moving house and costs associated with the move.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered him to pay the £5000 he had managed to save within seven days with the balance of £6000 to be paid at £200 per month.

