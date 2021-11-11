Fife man placed on sex offenders register after taking indecent photographs of children
A Fife man who admitted taking indecent photographs of children has been placed on the sex offenders register for a year and put on a supervised community payback order.
Peter Batten, of Anderson Street, Dysart appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Batten, 52, admitted between May 2, 2017 and October 16, 2019, at his home address or elsewhere, he took, or permitted to be taken, or make, indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.
Sheriff McFarlane placed him on a community payback order.
He was also placed under supervision for one year, during which time he will be subject to specific conduct conditions.
As part of the supervision period, Batten must have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16.
He must also allow any devices he possesses which are capable of accessing the internet to be checked by both police and the social work department.