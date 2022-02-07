Mark Spinks, of Cluny Place, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff Francis Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Spinks, 48, admitted that on February 8, 2020 at his home address he assaulted his then-partner by grabbing by the body, pulling her to the ground and then holding a knife against her throat.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said Spinks and his partner had been celebrating a child’s birthday and they had been consuming alcohol.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The court heard he had become aggressive and that this was when the offence happened.

Spinks’ defence lawyer said his client said the incident happened due to the consumption of alcohol and that fact that he had been under a lot of stress causing him a lack of sleep.

He said: “He knows this is a serious matter which could be deal with by a custodial sentence. He has managed to reduce his intake of alcohol and he tells me he hasn’t had a drink since new year.

"He is willing to co-operate with supervision and a requirement to take part in the Caledonian Men’s programme and he is also able to do unpaid work.”

Sheriff Gill told Spinks: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence which would have been very frightening for the complainer.”

Sheriff Gill imposed a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered Spinks to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also made a requirement for Spinks to take part in the Caledonian Men’s Programme.

