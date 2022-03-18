Fife man refused to give partner her mobile phone and struck a television causing the screen to crack

Michael Turnbull, of Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared before Sheriff Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Turnbull, 24, admitted on September 29, 2021 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making derogatory remarks towards his partner, repeatedly refuse to give her mobile phone to her when requested and striking the television causing the screen to crack.

He further admitted breaching bail on two occasions – on January 4 and January 5, 2022 – by entering Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy and approaching and attempting to contact his partner when the court order prohibited him from doing so.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “On the date in question the accused was wanting to make a phone call and he asked his partner if he could use her mobile phone.

"When she heard him finish the phone call, she asked for her phone back and he refused to give it to her. The accused was in the bedroom and the complainer went into the kitchen. She described him as ‘fuming’. He read messages on her mobile phone which were nothing to do with him and he began following her around the house shouting aggressively and swearing at her.

"The accused struck the television causing it to fall and the complainer started crying. He picked up car keys saying they belonged to him. She asked for them to be given back to her and he swore at her. She was upset and the police were contacted.

"When police officers arrived he said: ‘I smashed up the TV, I hold my hands up to that.’ The cost of the damage was £200.”

The depute said in terms of the first bail breach, a neighbour heard loud banging on the complainer’s front door and heard footsteps in the front garden and saw the accused. In terms of the second bail breach, the accused was seen entering the complainer's street and was speaking to her when the police were contacted.

Turnbull’s defence lawyer said her client fully accepts responsibility for his actions: “He was consumed by anger and acted inappropriately which he regrets. This was out of character for him as he would normally deal with matters in a calm manner.”

His lawyer said her client has since replaced the television. In relation to the bail breaches, his lawyer said Turnbull had gone to the address to retrieve a key on both occasions.

Sheriff Gill told the accused: “The offence committed in September must have been very frightening for your partner. You have breached your bail conditions too. I am going to impose a structured deferred sentence for 12 weeks and continue consideration of a non-harassment order for 12 weeks.”

His bail was continued with the case due back in court on June 15.

