Philip Elrick, of Nicol Drive, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Elrick, 30, admitted between October 27 and November 16, 2021, at Fife Council Town House, Wemyssfield, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he did repeatedly contact the social worker by email and make offensive comments.

At a previous hearing in February this year, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the social worker mentioned in the charge had previously been working with the accused and his former partner.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Elrick also admitted on February 24, 2021, at Nicol Drive he conducted himself in a disorderly manner by struggling with his partner, committing a breach of the peace.

Elrick further admitted breaching a court order not to contact or approach his former partner on July 20,2021 at an address in Kirkton Drive, Burntisland.

He also admitted between November 24 and November 30, 2021 at his home address and elsewhere he repeatedly sent unwanted messages to his former partner containing offensive and alarming remarks including threats to self-harm and threats of violence.

And on November 16, 2020 at his home address, Elrick admitted struggling with his former partner, whereby she was injured and committed a breach of the peace.

At the February hearing, for the messages to his former partner and the breach of the peace, he was placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years and placed on a restriction of liberty order.

On Thursday, Sheriff Williamson called for a community payback order review on June 7 along with a report on how the accused was progressing on the community payback order.

And after hearing how the previous restriction of liberty order had not been carried out, Sheriff Williamson revoked it and placed Elrick on a new restriction of liberty order for 90 days from 8.00pm to 7.00am.