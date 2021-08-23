Fife man sent ex-partner numerous messages and followed her on to bus
A Fife man who admitted sending his former partner numerous messages by phone and social media and followed her onto a bus and around tow town centres has had his sentence deferred until September 6.
Lee Brodie, of Wheatley Street, Leven appeared via video link from prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Brodie, 31, admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting his former partner between July 15 and July 21 this year.
He also admitted that between July 15 and July 21 this year at Glendale, Glenburn, High Street, Sea Road, all Leven and other locations he engaged in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm including: repeatedly phoning her, sending her numerous mobile phone messages, sending her numerous messages on social media, repeatedly attend at her home address and knocking at her front door, following her around Leven town centre and Methil and following her onto a bus, while on bail.
Sentence was deferred for reports.