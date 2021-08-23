Lee Brodie, of Wheatley Street, Leven appeared via video link from prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Brodie, 31, admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting his former partner between July 15 and July 21 this year.

He also admitted that between July 15 and July 21 this year at Glendale, Glenburn, High Street, Sea Road, all Leven and other locations he engaged in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm including: repeatedly phoning her, sending her numerous mobile phone messages, sending her numerous messages on social media, repeatedly attend at her home address and knocking at her front door, following her around Leven town centre and Methil and following her onto a bus, while on bail.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

