Fife man sent offensive and threatening messages to woman
A Fife man who admitted sending offensive and threatening messages to a woman has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Steven Drummond, of Brown Crescent, Methilhill appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Drummond, 53 admitted that on May 30, 2021 at an address in Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy he sent a message by means of a public electronic communications network to a woman that was grossly offensive in that he threatened to harm her and others.
He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he sent a woman photographs of himself outside her home address, repeatedly contacted her and her mother and made reference to nude photographs of her and money she owed him.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until November 11 to obtain a supplementary criminal justice social work report to assess his fitness to do unpaid work. He also placed him on a non-harassment order for 12 months.