Fife man sent photos of privates to ‘12-year-old girl’

A 50-year-old Fife man is behind bars after sending sex messages to who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Andrew Robertson also sent photos of his penis to schoolgirl ‘Holly’, who was in fact a fake online profile set up by the police.

Robertson claimed he was 22 and said they could get married when she was 16.

Robertson, currently a prisoner in Perth, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on various occasions between August 5 and September 9 at his home in Eagle Road, Buckhaven, he repeatedly sent sexual messages to ‘Holly’, someone he believed to be a girl under the age of 13, sent her sexually explicit photographs and attempted to cause a child to look at a sexual image.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner told the court that on August 5 police officers set up a fake profile on the mobile messaging application Kik, which was apparently for a 12-year-old girl ‘Holly’.

At 3pm that day ‘Holly’ received a first message from Robertson who asked about what she did.

‘Holly’ said she was 12 and still at school with Robertson then claiming he was 22. He told her, “Be careful people don’t ask for naughty stuff”.

Robertson later said he wanted to go for a drive with the girl and said she could touch him.

The next day he was back in touch with ‘Holly’ and was telling her about learning to kiss.

He also gave her a description of a sex act.

He acknowledged she had only just turned 12 but said they could be married when she was 16.

On August 21 Robertson sent her a photo of his privates.

On September 9, he again sent another one.

Robertson was arrested after a police raid on his home. Underwear was found matching what he was wearing in the photos.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said: “He entirely accepts what he did was wrong and that he has a problem he will have to deal with. He accepts he will be given a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Pino di Emidio called for reports and Robertson will remain in custody until sentencing on January 7.

