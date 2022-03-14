Ross Perrie, of Falcon Road, Buckhaven appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Perrie, 24 admitted between June 3 and June 4, 2021 at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he repeatedly sent explicit messages to six different women.

He further admitted on February 2, 2021, at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he repeatedly sent explicit messages to a woman.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until April 7 for reports.

