Fife man sent sexually explicit messages to seven women
A Fife man who admitted sending seven women sexually explicit messages has had his case adjourned until next month.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:12 pm
Ross Perrie, of Falcon Road, Buckhaven appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Perrie, 24 admitted between June 3 and June 4, 2021 at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he repeatedly sent explicit messages to six different women.
He further admitted on February 2, 2021, at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he repeatedly sent explicit messages to a woman.
READ MORE: Fife harbour cafe run by BBC Great British Menu finalist unveils expansion plan
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until April 7 for reports.