His abuse against the young girl took place in Cardenden, Fife between January and October 2019 – when she was aged between five and six years.

Detectives from Fife Division Child Abuse Investigation Unit launched the investigation into Brown in October 2019. He was arrested and charged that same month.

Detective Constable Davie Birrell welcomed the court sentence, and said: “Ian Brown subjected a young child to sustained sexual abuse over a number of months and the sentencing sends a clear message that anyone found guilty of offences of this nature will be brought to justice.

“We are committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and should you wish to report crimes of this nature we will conduct a thorough and sensitive investigation in order to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Ian Brown was sentenced to 10 years in jail for committing serious sexual offences against a child.