Fife man sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work for assaulting boy, 12
A Fife man has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work for assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Leven.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:35 pm
William Hutcheson, of Aithernie Road, Leven appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hutcheson, 28, admitted on December 27, 2020 at Shorehead, Leven he assaulted a 12-year-old boy by placing his arm around his neck, preventing him from moving.
Sheriff McFarlane ordered Hutcheson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.