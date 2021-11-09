Fife man sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work for assaulting boy, 12

A Fife man has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work for assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Leven.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:35 pm

William Hutcheson, of Aithernie Road, Leven appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Hutcheson, 28, admitted on December 27, 2020 at Shorehead, Leven he assaulted a 12-year-old boy by placing his arm around his neck, preventing him from moving.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered Hutcheson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Read More

Read More
Three Fife schools to trial temporary traffic bans on surrounding roads

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V