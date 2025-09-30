Fife man sexually assaulted woman who offered him shelter in her home
Unemployed Adrian Kolczak, 35, had been thrown out by his girlfriend in the early hours of the morning and was shivering in his car when the woman noticed him.
She gave him coffee, a blanket and warm clothes before inviting him into her home to sleep on the sofa.
But as the woman drifted off to sleep herself, Kolczak sexually assaulted her before fleeing the property.
He pled guilty to the attack at a hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on April 15, 2025.
Kolczak was sentenced to a Community Payback Order with 300 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of supervision for two years when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two years.
Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Adrian Kolczak showed cynical contempt for a woman who offered him shelter and safety in her own home.
“Thanks to this victim reporting this distressing crime, this man has been held to account for his actions.
“Any sexual exploitation or assault of members of our communities will never be tolerated.
“I would urge anyone else who has been a victim to come forward, report to the police and seek support.”