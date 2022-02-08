Scott Meikle, of Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes had his case call before Sheriff Francis Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Meikle, 38, admitted on December 25, 2021 at an address in Glen Lyon Road, Kirkcaldy and at Kirkcaldy Police Station, St Brycedale Avenue, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner causing fear or alarm by shouting and swearing, repeatedly spitting on walls in said address, throwing household objects, threatening his then partner with violence and threatening police officers with violence.

The offences took place at an address in Kirkcaldy and at Kirkcaldy Police Station in St Brycedale Avenue.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court on the day in question the accused and his then partner had been consuming alcohol. She said the accused started shouting and swearing, spitting on walls and acting aggressively, and police were contacted.

The Depute said: “Police arrived and he was shouting at officers ‘I am going to smash you.’

"They asked him to desist. He also made threats towards his partner.”

Meikle’s defence lawyer said the couple had been living apart since the incident: “He accepts responsibility for his behaviour and accepts this is entirely his fault. He has had difficulties with alcohol and also has some mental health issues.

"He is in a position to carry out unpaid work.”

Sheriff Gill told the accused: “Your behaviour was completely unacceptable. Being drunk is no excuse for behaviour like this.”

He placed Meikle on a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

