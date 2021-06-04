Fife man stole cash from vehicles and made theft bids at two houses

A Fife man who admitted stealing cash from vehicles and attempted to commit theft at two houses in Glenrothes has had his sentence deferred until September.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:25 pm

Robert Kerr, of Muirfield Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kerr, 41, admitted on January 31, 2021 at an address in Gleneagles Avenue, Glenrothes he entered an insecure vehicle and stole £5 in cash.

He further admitted on the same date at another address in the same street he entered an insecure vehicle and attempted to steal items. On the same date, in the same street, he admitted entering an insecure vehicle, stealing documents and £2 in cash.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on February 1, 2021 he was found near addresses in Waverley Drive and Tomintoul Place, Glenrothes without lawful authority so it may be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft at both addresses.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 2.

