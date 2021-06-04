Robert Kerr, of Muirfield Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kerr, 41, admitted on January 31, 2021 at an address in Gleneagles Avenue, Glenrothes he entered an insecure vehicle and stole £5 in cash.

He further admitted on the same date at another address in the same street he entered an insecure vehicle and attempted to steal items. On the same date, in the same street, he admitted entering an insecure vehicle, stealing documents and £2 in cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on February 1, 2021 he was found near addresses in Waverley Drive and Tomintoul Place, Glenrothes without lawful authority so it may be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft at both addresses.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 2.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.