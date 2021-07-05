Fife man stole cleaning products, alcohol and tools from Kirkcaldy stores
A Fife man who stole cleaning products, alcohol and tools from stores in Kirkcaldy has had his sentence deferred until the end of the month.
Craig Paterson, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, had his case call before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Paterson, 36, admitted on March 18, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole cleaning products while on bail.
He further admitted on May 18 and May 19 at Sainsbury’s supermarket, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol while on bail.
He admitted on May 27, 2021 at the Co-operative in Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards a man while on bail.
On May 28, 2021 at B&Q, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he admitted stealing tools while on bail and on June 5, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he shouted, acted aggressively and made violent threats while on bail.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until July 29.