Fife man stole cleaning products, alcohol and tools from Kirkcaldy stores

A Fife man who stole cleaning products, alcohol and tools from stores in Kirkcaldy has had his sentence deferred until the end of the month.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:14 pm

Craig Paterson, of Navitie Park, Ballingry, had his case call before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson, 36, admitted on March 18, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole cleaning products while on bail.

He further admitted on May 18 and May 19 at Sainsbury’s supermarket, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol while on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Paterson stole alcohol from Sainsbury's in Kirkcaldy.

He admitted on May 27, 2021 at the Co-operative in Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards a man while on bail.

On May 28, 2021 at B&Q, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he admitted stealing tools while on bail and on June 5, 2021 at B&M Bargains, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he shouted, acted aggressively and made violent threats while on bail.

Covid In Fife: Kirkcaldy vaccine centre re-open after heavy rain forced weekend closure

Forth Road Bridge closes for four days, traffic diversions revealed

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until July 29.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V