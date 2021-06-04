Michael Williamson, of Julian Road, Glenrothes was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called recently before Sheriff James Williamson.

Williamson, 42, admitted that on December 9, 2019 at JD Sports, the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy he stole a quantity of clothing.

Williamson admitted stealing clothing from JD Sports in December 2019. Pic: Google Maps.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until June 18 to allow for the personal appearance of the accused. Bail was continued.

