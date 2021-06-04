Fife man stole clothing from Kirkcaldy sportswear shop
A Fife man who admitted stealing a quantity of clothing from a Kirkcaldy sportswear shop has had his sentence deferred until later on this month.
Michael Williamson, of Julian Road, Glenrothes was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called recently before Sheriff James Williamson.
Williamson, 42, admitted that on December 9, 2019 at JD Sports, the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy he stole a quantity of clothing.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until June 18 to allow for the personal appearance of the accused. Bail was continued.