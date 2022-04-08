Fife man stole painkillers from vehicle
A Fife man who admitted entering an insecure vehicle and stealing painkillers and loose change has been admonished by a sheriff.
By A Court Reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:47 am
Andrew Kwiatkowski, of Cairns Street East in Kirkcaldy, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called before Sheriff James Williamson on Thursday.
Kwiatkowski, 44, admitted on October 22, 2020 at Lady Nairn Avenue, Kirkcaldy he entered an insecure motor vehicle and stole Solpado painkillers and loose change.
After considering the case, Sheriff Williamson opted to admonish Kwiatkowski.