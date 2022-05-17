The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

James Harris, of Mina Crescent, Kinglassie appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Harris, 36, admitted on April 2, 2022 at Mina Crescent, Kinglassie he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he shouted, swore and repeatedly made homophobic remarks.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The safer communities officers were instructed to attend at the address due to a complaint about excess noise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They attended at 10.10pm and the property was deemed not to have excessive noise, but they went to pass on advice to the householders.

"At the door they were met by the wife and father-in-law of the accused – both were intoxicated and evasive. The officers then left and were heading to their car when they were approached by the accused who was intoxicated and acting aggressively towards them.”

The court was told that Harris started shouting homophobic comments directed at the officers who contacted police.

She continued: “Both officers walked away from the accused who continued shouting before returning to his home address.

"He came out again and was continually making homophobic comments. Police were contacted again and attended a short time later.”

READ MORE: Kirkcaldy charity celebrates successful launch of new town centre hub

Harris’ defence lawyer said: “The accused, his wife and in-laws had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and a complaint was made.

"The next door neighbours have been quick to make complaints when there has never been anything wrong. The officers did not take any action but my client took it the wrong way when they went to his house to give advice.

"He is ashamed of what he has done.”

His defence lawyer said while his client had consumed alcohol on this occasion, he is not someone who has an issue with alcohol.

He added his client has nothing else outstanding.

Sheriff Anderson told the accused: “You have stayed out of trouble for some time so I hope this is an isolated incident.”