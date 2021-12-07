Shaun Scott, of Whyterose Terrace, Methil appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Scott, 42, admitted that on February 7, 2020 at an address at Chiefs Close, Kirkcaldy he shouted and swore at his former partner and threw items from a window.

He further admitted on the same date, at the same place, he resisted two police constables by struggling violently with them and resist the application of handcuffs.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted on November 3, 2021 at William Street, East Wemyss, he repeatedly struck a windscreen of a motor vehicle with a brick, smashing it.

In relation to the first two charges, the Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court in the evening argument started between the accused and his former partner: “He was shouting and swearing at her. He took his possessions and started throwing them out of the window of the flat.

"She contacted the police and when they arrived they found them outside the property. The accused was shouting and swearing at her. They took the accused by the arm and he began to struggle with officers.

"He attempted to break free and move towards the complainer. One of the police officers managed to get the accused to the ground and the struggle continued. The officer and the accused both fell to the ground. Eventually he was handcuffed and taken to the police van.”

In relation to the second charge, the Depute said: “At 10.45pm the accused was observed using a brick to smash the window of a car. He ran off but then came back continuing to smash the windscreen. Two witnesses chased him off and contacted police and he was traced. The cost of the repair is £500.”

Scott’s defence lawyer said his client acknowledges his actions were unacceptable and that he is in a position to do unpaid work. He said that he has no contact with his former partner.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered Scott to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in 12 months and on the charge relating to the damage to the car windscreen, she deferred sentence until March 10, 2022.

