Fife man thought he was sending messages of a sexual nature to a 12-year-old girl

A Fife man who repeatedly sent messages of a sexual nature to who he thought was a 12-year-old girl has had his sentence deferred for a psychiatric assessment.

Roderick Burns (53), whose address was given as Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy in court papers, exchanged messages online with ‘Katy’, but didn’t realise he was communicating with a decoy working with the Defending the Innocent group.

Burns admitted repeatedly sending messages of a sexual nature to a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl and attempting to communicate indecently with a young child between June 1 and 29 at an address in Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy last year.

Appearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday), Burns’ defence agent said sentence was previously deferred for a Criminal Justice Social Work report which had recommended that a psychiatric assessment be completed.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch deferred sentence until November 20 to allow a psychiatric assessment to be carried out.