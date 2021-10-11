Neil Meldrum, of Langside Drive, Kennoway, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Meldrum, 50, admitted on August 17, 2021 at an address in Annandale Gardens, Glenrothes he threatened to disclose a film which showed his former partner without her consent.

He also admitted phoning her stating he would share the film causing her alarm and distress.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused called the complainer and threatened to post the video on social media.

Meldrum’s defence lawyer said his client is now in a new relationship and that the offence was triggered when the complainer had been contacting him, making threats.

He was sentenced to a Community Payback Order and placed under supervision for one year.

He was also placed on a non-harassment order for three months.

