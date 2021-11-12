Fife man threatened to pour brake fluid over vehicles and told ex's new partner he was 'a marked man'

Daryl Mann, of Burt Street, Dunfermline appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mann, 33, admitted on May 14, 2021 at Den Walk in Buckhaven he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, gesticulating and acting in an aggressive manner placing a man in a state of fear and alarm.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 10pm the accused’s ex was within her home address and her partner was a short distance away from that at the road side, where he was working on his motor vehicle.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“He heard the accused say, ‘you’re a marked man’ and observed a black BMW with the accused in the passenger seat with the window down.

“The accused got out of the vehicle and began shouting and swearing and this was heard by the accused’s ex-partner who was looking out the window.

“This lasted two minutes.

“The accused pointed directly at his former partner and then pointed at the vehicles, indicating he was going to damage them by pouring brake fluid over them. He then got back into his vehicle and drove away.”

She said his ex and her new partner were scared as a result of the accused’s actions.

Mann was later traced by police.

Mann’s defence lawyer told the court his client said his actions were prompted by his ex’s new partner as he had heard he ‘was driving up and down the street where Mr Mann lived’.

He continued: “He takes full responsibility for the offence. Since May this year he has not got into any bother, there are no outstanding matters.”

Sheriff McFarlane told Mann he was ‘treading on very, very thin ice’ and warned him there could be a custodial sentence for him if he did not comply.

She ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.

