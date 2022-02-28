Dempster Downie, of Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Downie, 24, admitted on August 3, 2019 at Ravenscraig ward, Whyteman’s Brae, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly shouted, swore, removed doors from their frames, damaged the door frame, threw a door and household items around, threw wooden chair legs towards staff members and made threats of violence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.