Fife man threw furniture at community hospital staff and made violent threats
A Fife man who threw wooden chair legs towards staff and made threats of violence at a Kirkcaldy community hospital has had his sentence deferred until March 22.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:22 pm
Dempster Downie, of Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Downie, 24, admitted on August 3, 2019 at Ravenscraig ward, Whyteman’s Brae, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly shouted, swore, removed doors from their frames, damaged the door frame, threw a door and household items around, threw wooden chair legs towards staff members and made threats of violence.