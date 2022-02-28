Fife man threw furniture at community hospital staff and made violent threats

A Fife man who threw wooden chair legs towards staff and made threats of violence at a Kirkcaldy community hospital has had his sentence deferred until March 22.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:22 pm

Dempster Downie, of Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Downie, 24, admitted on August 3, 2019 at Ravenscraig ward, Whyteman’s Brae, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly shouted, swore, removed doors from their frames, damaged the door frame, threw a door and household items around, threw wooden chair legs towards staff members and made threats of violence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V